June 15, 2023 – For most patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer, standard treatment should remain the same, according to new findings.

Most women with this type of breast cancer will receive the drug trastuzumab, along with other therapies and surgery. The usual course of therapy with trastuzumab is 1 year. For the past decade, studies have been done to see whether similar outcomes can be achieved if trastuzumab was given for a shorter period of time.

But at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, a 10-year update to a long-running study determined that the treatment protocol would stay the same.

“One-year trastuzumab remains standard of care,” said study author Pier Franco Conte, MD, a professor of oncology at the University of Padova in Italy, who presented the results of the study at the meeting.

He also said that women with a more extensive disease, where the cancer has spread to four or more lymph nodes, might especially benefit from treatment for a year.