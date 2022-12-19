Over the past 2 decades, treatment options for multiple myeloma have increased dramatically. That's led to an uptick in survival rates. While there’s still no cure for this blood cancer, more than 90% of those who have it respond to treatment. Many now live for 10 years or longer with the disease.

Despite these encouraging facts, your odds for successful treatment and survival vary a lot, based on:

Your age

Your overall health at the time of diagnosis

The stage at which the cancer is diagnosed

The type of treatment you get

And race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status can affect all of these things.

According to data from the National Cancer Institute, myeloma is about twice as common in Black people as in white people. Black people are twice as likely to die from myeloma, although they're usually diagnosed at younger ages. (There's less data available about the rates in other racial and ethnic groups.)

It's true that there are often genetic differences between the myeloma that occurs in Black people versus that in white people. But research suggests that such variations might actually give Black people an edge.