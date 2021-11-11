Talk, Test, and Take Control: Living With Pancreatic Cancer

Four months. From the time my dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer to the time that he died was just 4 months. It’s hard to believe that more than 21 years have passed since that experience and how it changed my personal and professional passion to create a world where pancreatic cancer patients can thrive. And while we still have a lot of work to do, there have been continuous incremental advances over the last 20 years -- most recently, advancements in the role of genetic and tumor testing for patients and family members -- that give me reason to be very hopeful about what lies ahead and the opportunity to significantly change patient outcomes.

Like most, I knew very little about pancreatic cancer before my father's diagnosis, but as soon as I heard those words, I went online and quickly learned there was a lack of information, resources, and research devoted to the disease. Back then, very little was known about pancreatic cancer -- only a handful of researchers were studying it and the 5-year survival rate was just 4%. I was angry that my dad and thousands of other patients were given no hope. They were offered no treatment options and sent home to get their affairs in order.