After 8th Child Dies, IKEA Steps Up Dresser Recall

Nov. 21, 2017 -- IKEA is ramping up its efforts to recall more than 17 million dressers after reports that an eighth child has died after being trapped underneath one.

The dressers and chests can tip over easily if they aren’t securely attached to a wall. In addition to the deaths, IKEA says more than 140 children have been injured by dressers that have toppled over, pinning them underneath.

Most of the deaths and injuries involve MALM chests and dressers, but the recall involves other kinds as well.

IKEA first announced the recall in June 2016. But after a California toddler died in May 2017, there was concern that people weren’t getting the message about the tipping hazard, so IKEA has stepped up its efforts to warn parents.

Consumers in the U.S. and Canada should contact IKEA if they’ve purchased any children’s dresser over 23 1/2 inches in height and any adult dresser taller than 29 1/2 inches.

The company is offering different solutions. It will either refund the purchase price of any dresser or chest manufactured between January 2002 and June 2016, or people who purchased one of these dressers can get a free wall anchoring kit. IKEA is also offering to send a home installation crew to anchor the dresser to the wall for you.

You can find out more about the recall by contacting IKEA through its toll-free number, 866-856-4532.