Recall: Travel Mobiles and Infant Rattles

Jan. 26, 2018 -- VTech is alerting parents about the risk of injury from two of its products: infant rattles and travel mobiles.

The company has received five reports of the ears breaking off its Shake & Sing Elephant Rattles. Those detached ears are small enough to choke a child.

The company says no injuries have been reported. The rattles were sold online and at major retailers like Walmart, Kmart, and Amazon from November 2015 through November 2017. About 280,000 have been sold.

A second product, the VTech Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobile, also can be risky to kids. The plastic arm that clamps to a crib can crack and cause the mobile to fall into the crib. The company has received six reports of the clamp cracking, but no injuries have been reported.

The mobiles came in blue and pink and were sold through major retailers like Kmart, Walmart, and Amazon from February to November 2017. The model numbers are 80-503000 (blue) and 80-503050 (pink). Roughly 37,000 of these were sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The company says consumers should immediately stop using these products and contact it for a full refund or replacement.

You can contact the company toll free at 800-521-2010 or online at vtechkids.com.