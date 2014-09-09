Anti-Vaccine Movement Affecting Kids With Autism

MONDAY, March 26, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Vaccine skeptics appear to be swaying many parents of children with autism to forgo critical childhood vaccines, a new study suggests.

And the hesitation to fully immunize includes the children's younger siblings, the researchers added.

This means that "children with autism spectrum disorder, and their siblings, may be at greater risk of vaccine-preventable diseases," said study author Ousseny Zerbo. He is a postdoctoral fellow with the Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Study Center at KP Northern California, in Oakland.

But the greater risk doesn't stop there, thanks to a concept called herd immunity.

"In order to disrupt the chains of infection in a population, a large portion of the population needs to be immune to the infection," Zerbo explained. "A higher vaccination rate can break those chains of infection. This is why it is important for a large proportion of the population to be vaccinated."

And despite the fact that anti-vaxxers believe there is a link between childhood vaccinations and autism risk, Zerbo stressed that "we know through numerous scientific studies that there is no association between childhood vaccination and the incidence of autism spectrum disorders."

Nevertheless, Zerbo said his team found "large disparities in vaccination rates between children with and without autism spectrum disorders, as well as between their siblings."

The main subjects of the investigation were over 590,000 children born in California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington state between 1995 and 2010 who did not have autism, alongside more than 3,700 children who did.

Investigators tracked vaccination histories among all of the children through 2015. Vaccination records among younger siblings (born between 1997 and 2014) were also reviewed.

Family vaccination records were then stacked up against immunization recommendations for kids between the age of 1 month and 12 years old.

Among children aged 4 to 6, the team found that children with autism were "significantly less likely" to receive the full range of recommended vaccines, compared with other children.

Vaccination rates among siblings of children with autism were also "significantly lower" across all age groups.