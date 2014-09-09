CDC Warns of Polio-Like Virus Striking More Kids

TUESDAY, Oct. 16, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A rare but devastating polio-like virus appears to have made itself at home in the United States, partially paralyzing hundreds of children.

There have been 127 cases reported in 22 states so far this year, with 62 confirmed as acute flaccid myelitis, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, head of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She announced the numbers in a Tuesday media briefing.

This year's outbreak marks the third wave of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) to hit the United States since 2014, and this wave is on track to be the worst yet, experts say.

Even more troubling, the actual number of cases might be even higher. A recent CNN report found that 30 states were investigating 47 confirmed cases and another 49 suspected cases.

AFM cases tend to start in August, peak in October and taper off by December, according to the CDC.

"We need to pay attention to this, because the long-term consequences the children and their parents suffer is immense," said Dr. Carlos Pardo-Villamizar, a neurological disease expert with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. "You can't imagine the amount of suffering these kids have in their lives."

Viral culprits?

Acute flaccid myelitis first appeared in 2014, when 120 children across 34 states were stricken with mysterious muscle weakness.

Another wave hit in 2016, with 149 patients affected in 39 states.

The syndrome is suspected to be caused by one or more viruses. Enterovirus (EV) D68, a virus from the same family as polio, is the leading suspect, having been closely linked to the 2014 outbreak, Pardo-Villamizar said.

But according to Dr. Keith Van Haren, "There's a likelihood it may be associated with other viruses." He is an assistant professor and child neurologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine. A research team led by Van Haren was the first to link acute flaccid myelitis with EV D68, back in 2015.

But an outbreak of the syndrome now occurring in Colorado has been associated with enterovirus A71, a strain that is much more common in southeast Asia, said Dr. Samuel Dominguez, a pediatric infectious disease expert with Children's Hospital Colorado.