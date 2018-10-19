Polio-Like Illness Strikes Kids, Frustrates Doctors

Oct. 19, 2018 -- Federal health officials know that a rare nervous system disorder is on the rise and that it is mostly affecting children across the country.

But what officials with the CDC don’t know about acute flaccid myelitis, a polio-like illness that can cause paralysis, is nearly everything else.

What causes it is not clear. Why it affects some people and not others is unknown. Why it seems to spike every 2 years remains a mystery. How to treat it, too, has the CDC stumped. The agency has confirmed 62 cases in 22 states this year and are investigating another 65 reports of similar illnesses. But the who, what, where, and why of the disease are largely still unknown.

“The reason why we don’t know about AFM -- and I am frustrated that despite all of our efforts, we haven’t been able to identify the cause of this mystery illness -- we continue to investigate to better understand the clinical picture of AFM cases, risk factors, and possible causes of the increase in cases,” Nancy Messonnier, MD, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters at a news conference this week.

“We know this can be frightening for parents,” Messonnier said. “I know many parents want to know what the signs and symptoms are that they should be looking for in their child.”

Parents, she said, should seek medical care immediately if a child suddenly has weakness or loss of muscle tone in the arms and legs.

The good news is that the disease is very rare. Only one in 1 million people are thought to get it. However, while some children do fully recover, research shows that AFM’s effects often linger. In a study published last yeary, children showed persistent weakness in the areas affected by AFM. New, yet to be published research suggests as many as 50% of children with AFM will require surgery to restore function. But, because outbreaks of AFM are a relatively new phenomenon and the number of children affected so far has been small, researchers have limited data from which to draw firm conclusions.