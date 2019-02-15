Ohio Teen Gets Himself Vaccinated, Inspires Others

Feb. 15, 2019 -- Ethan Lindenberger of Norwalk, OH, has been thrust into an unusual position. He’s been fielding nonstop questions from peers wanting to know how he rebelled against his mother’s anti-vaccine stance to get immunized against measles and other diseases.

Since his story first appeared Feb. 6 in the nonprofit digital magazine undark.org, Lindenberger has been featured in local, national, and overseas news outlets, not to mention burning up discussion threads online.

Lindenberger has become an impromptu expert to other teens and young adults who want to follow in his footsteps.

"In terms of people who want to get vaccinated, I've probably talked to 20 or 30, privately," he says in an interview with WebMD. "On forums, probably dozens or even hundreds. I try to answer as many as I can."

Lindenberger says his mother, Jill Wheeler, has long been against vaccines. The teen first began to publicly question her decision when he posted on the popular discussion site reddit.com in November. He asked how an 18-year-old would go about getting vaccinated.

As he began to get various vaccinations, media reports about him multiplied, and so did the requests for information and guidance, questions and comments.

Lindenberger doesn’t tell other unvaccinated teens and young adults what to do. Like him, he says, everyone has to make up their own mind.

"I tell them, 'Here are your options, here is what I did, and I wish you the best of luck,' " he says. "I don't want to say I'm an inspiration, and I don't want to seem like I am trying to gloat or I am trying to be a hero."

Along with the honest questions have also come snide remarks online and peculiar inquiries. "Some asked if I was going to start an underground vaccine [effort]," he says. "People are asking if I am going to sneak people out in the middle of the night [to get vaccinated]." No to both, he tells them.

Lindenberger’s story gained attention in part because of this year’s resurgence of measles, a sometimes deadly disease once thought eliminated from the United States. Officials say a rise in anti-vaccination sentiment has helped ease measles’ return.