U.S. Measles Cases in 2019 Reach 839: CDC

May 13, 2019 -- The number of reported measles cases in the United States climbed to 839 as of last week, the highest yearly total in 25 years, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

That's the most since 1994, when 963 cases were reported in the entire year, according to the Associated Press.

Measles have been reported in 23 states so far this year. Many of the cases have been among unvaccinated people in Orthodox Jewish communities in New York, the CDC said.

Last week, most of the 75 new cases were in New York, the AP reported.