Yet Another Study Finds Vaccines Are Safe

TUESDAY, July 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Vaccines remain a "remarkably safe" way to protect human health, thanks to a rigorous system of safety monitoring that continues after approval, a new review shows.

Ongoing safety monitoring led to safety-related label changes in 25 out of 57 vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over a two-decade period, mostly related to the vaccine's effect on specific groups of vulnerable people, an Israeli research team found.

"This report is the most comprehensive study of post-marketing vaccine safety published, and it shows that vaccines are remarkably safe, and that the current vaccine approval and post-marketing surveillance processes are robust and effective," said senior researcher Dr. Daniel Shepshelovich, of Tel Aviv University's Sackler School of Medicine.

Vaccine hesitancy among Americans has been highlighted as a potential problem in the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with some experts concerned that too many folks simply won't get a coronavirus vaccine even if one proves safe and effective.

"The current COVID-19 outbreak makes us further appreciate the importance of safe and effective vaccines against infectious diseases," said Dr. Daniel Mackey, a pediatrician with CHOC Children's in Orange, Calif.

"As the world races to create a vaccine against COVID-19, we will now more than any other time in recent history be dependent on a robust vaccine adverse event reporting system to ensure that the chosen vaccines are safe for the greater population," he said.

For the study, Shepshelovich and his colleagues tracked the progress of 57 vaccines that were FDA-approved between January 1996 and December 2015.

Researchers found that 25 of the vaccines had a total 58 safety-related label changes that occurred following the approval.

More than a third of the label changes involved specific groups of people that were found to be potentially at a higher risk of health problems related to specific vaccines -- for example, immune-compromised patients, pregnant women or preterm infants, Shepshelovich said.

Another 22% of label changes involved allergic reactions to vaccines, researchers reported. Most of these allergies related to latex used in the packaging.