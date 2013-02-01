Vials With Smallpox Labels Found at Vaccine Lab

By Robert Preidt and Robin Foster

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Nov. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Several frozen vials that were labeled "smallpox" have been discovered in a vaccine research facility in Pennsylvania, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

There is no indication that anyone was exposed to what was in the vials, the agency noted.

The vials were found by a laboratory worker while cleaning out a freezer in a facility that conducts vaccine research. The CDC and law enforcement are investigating the matter and the vials' contents appear intact, the CDC said in a statement to CNN.

"The laboratory worker who discovered the vials was wearing gloves and a face mask. We will provide further details as they are available," the agency added.

Before it was declared eradicated in 1980 by the World Health Organization, the easily transmitted virus infected up to 15 million people a year and killed about 30% of them, CNN reported. The last known outbreak in the United States was in 1947.