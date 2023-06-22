Colon Cancer in People Under 45

Historically, if you were an adult with an average risk for colorectal cancer (colon and rectal cancer), also known as colon cancer, you would need to start getting colonoscopies when you turned 50.

But in May 2021, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force updated the guidelines. Now you’ll need a colonoscopy when you turn 45. But you should do it earlier if you have a family history of colon cancer.

That’s because recent studies show that it’s on the rise among people under the age of 50.

“We've never seen more colorectal cancer happening in such young people. It's the only demographic, people under age 50, where this disease is rising and becoming more deadly, not less common and less deadly,” says Mark Lewis, MD, director of gastrointestinal oncology at Intermountain Healthcare in Utah.

More specifically, Lewis notes “women have a greater risk” of getting this cancer early.