This Mutation Likely Saved a Colon Cancer Patient's Life

March 18, 2024 – When Ken Aaron, 51, woke up from his first-ever colonoscopy last February to his doctor mouthing the words “we found a tumor,” there was no one more surprised than he was. The married father of two had some very mild GI discomfort before he booked the scan, but, besides that, there was nothing significantly amiss with the writer, an avid hiker and skier who lives in the Adirondacks.

“If I ate a fried meal, I’d feel blah,” he said. “It was more like ‘I don’t think I want that hamburger today – I don’t feel like it will sit well,’ but I don’t even know if those symptoms were related to my cancer.”

As Aaron absorbed the news that he had stage II colorectal cancer – and got over the shock of the diagnosis – he quickly realized that he would need to be his own advocate. At first, this took the form of gathering information, including a list of all the people he went to college with who became doctors.