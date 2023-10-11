Behind the Spike in Colorectal Cancer Among Young Americans

May 15, 2024 – Despite encouraging drops in overall colorectal cancer rates in the past 2 decades, one group stands out as an exception: Americans younger than 45.

Colorectal cancer cases increased a whopping 333% among 15- to 19-year-olds and 185% among 20- to 24-year-olds from 1999 to 2020, according to new research being presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2024, a major medical conference in Washington, DC.

As high as those percentages appear, the number of people affected at these ages remains small compared to rates in Americans 45 and older, said Loren Laine, MD, professor of medicine (digestive diseases) at Yale School of Medicine, who co-moderated a news briefing previewing the research.

“The trends are alarming [but] the actual numbers of colorectal cancer cases among children and teens are not high enough to suggest widespread screening,” agreed lead investigator Islam Mohamed, MD, an internal medicine resident at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

For example, 1 out of every 333,000 15-to-19-year-olds developed colorectal cancer in 1999. Colorectal cancer became more common by 2020, when 1 out of every 77,000 teens developed it.