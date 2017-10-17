Oct. 17, 2017 -- Check your pantry for Spicely Organics dried tarragon. It may be tainted with salmonella bacteria.

The company is recalling jars of tarragon after routine sampling found the bacteria in the leaves. It says it has received no reports of illnesses.

Salmonella is one of the most common causes of food poisoning in the U.S. This group of bacteria can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, and people with medical conditions.

Symptoms of infection typically start 12 to 72 hours after consuming tainted food. They include diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, and vomiting.

The tarragon was packed in 0.4-ounce glass jars with black lids. It has a “best if used by” date of 12/31/20 and a lot number of OTW100134.

The company doesn’t say which grocery stores carried the spices, but the store locator on its website directs customers to Whole Foods and other natural foods stores to purchase its products.

The tarragon was sold in 21 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

If you have any at home, you should return it to the place you bought it for a full refund.

You can contact the company at 510-440-1044, ext. 1001, with any questions.