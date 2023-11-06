Ryan Piansky, a PhD student at the Georgia Institute of Technology, has had eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) since he was 2 years old. The condition causes swelling in your esophagus from too many white blood cells. Certain food allergies – meat, nuts, apples, rice, and sweet potatoes, in Piansky’s case – trigger EoE. While it’s possible to lead a normal life with EoE, you have to take some extra steps to plan ahead.

Growing Up With Eosinophilic Esophagitis Many people with EoE are diagnosed at a young age. “From the day I was born, I was really, really sick,” Piansky says. “Throughout my entire infancy I had failure to thrive, I would throw up, I would refuse to eat, I wasn't gaining weight or growing.” As Piansky got older, his food allergies impacted his life in different ways. But the good news is that EoE is a treatable disorder. “People can live a really happy and healthy life,” he says. “I think it's super important to understand that this is not the end of the world. This shouldn’t derail your life. You can live the exact life that you want to lead. EoE just makes you think a little more about things.”