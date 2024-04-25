Cataract Surgery Tricky for Those With Past Radial Keratotomy

April 25, 2024 – Over 2 million people in the 1980s and 1990s had a procedure known as radial keratotomy, a vision-correcting eye surgery that preceded the laser surgery known as LASIK. As part of the procedure, eye surgeons would make tiny cuts in the patient’s cornea, the outermost layer of the eye, in a radial pattern from the center, to flatten the central cornea to correct nearsightedness.

The surgery, known as RK, was considered a successful tool for correcting vision at the time, but in recent years, many of these patients who have gone on to have cataract surgery are having major complications afterward. Cataract surgery is a lens replacement procedure done when the natural lens gets a cataract, or cloudy area. Since the cornea has been manipulated through RK, doctors can’t accurately calculate the correct power of the lens replacement needed, and, as a result, many patients have had serious post-surgery vision problems.

As part of cataract surgery, the natural crystalline lens of the eye is removed and replaced with an artificial lens implant, called an intraocular lens. Many variables go into calculating the correct power of the implant in order to ensure good vision after surgery, said Ella Faktorovich, MD, director of refractive and corneal surgery at Pacific Vision Institute in San Francisco.