Even though your vision may be different, GA doesn’t lead to total blindness. You can use your remaining vision and make certain adjustments to stay active and independent.

How You May Feel at First

If you’ve been diagnosed with GA, it’s normal to struggle with feelings of sadness or worry.

“My initial feelings were that of complete devastation,” says Jill Adelman, who lives in Turnersville, NJ, has GA, and advocates for people with vision loss through the BrightFocus Foundation.

For Adelman, learning to accept a GA diagnosis took time. “Fortunately, the changes I’ve experienced have been slow. The biggest struggles were the acceptance of vision loss and the changes it forced me to accept,” she says.

Matt Starr, MD, an ophthalmologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, says it’s common for people with GA to remember a loved one who struggled with vision loss. “I remind them that GA will never lead to complete vision loss and many people are still able to lead fulfilling lives. They just need a little bit more help,” he says.