With the right social support around you, managing life with geographic atrophy (GA) may be easier. GA can affect many of your daily activities, such as cooking, driving, paying bills, using your computer, and working. You might not be able to do everything the same way you used to. “Social support is critical to adapting, both logistically and emotionally,” says Sam Dahr, MD, director of the Retina Division with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.

Why Connection Is Important It can be challenging to manage the emotions that come with GA. After being diagnosed with GA, some people feel depressed, anxious, or scared about losing their independence, or frustrated by how long it takes to do daily tasks. They might not want to see anyone or be around friends and family. Not everyone feels these things, but it’s OK if you do. The important thing is to ask for help and take advantage of the support that’s out there for you so you can find a new normal.