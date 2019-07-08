Eyedrops Sold at Walmart, Walgreens Recalled

July 8, 2019 -- Altaire Pharmaceuticals has recalled a wide variety of over-the-counter eyedrop solutions, ointments, and other products sold at Walmart and Walgreens.

Altaire says the products, which are designed to be sterile, may not be, raising the risk of infections and even death, the FDA says. The Walmart products carry the Equate brand label, and the products sold at Walgreens use the store’s own label.

Customers with concerns may contact Altaire at 800-258-2471, or email [email protected] Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Customers who have any problems related to these products should contact their doctor.

The detailed listings of the affected items recalled can be found on the FDA’s website. Click here for the Walgreens listing and here for those sold at Walmart.