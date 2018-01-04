Walloped by Winter Weather? How to Stay Safe

As a blizzard hits much of the eastern U.S. and temps in the single digits and below zero cover much of the country, here are some tips to keep you safe, both indoors and out.

From frostbite to heart attacks, winter weather can create many potential health hazards.

Preventing Frostbite

Each year, dozens of Americans die from exposure to cold weather, according to the National Weather Service. Frostbite can also make you lose fingers or toes.

Try to avoid being outside. If you have to go out, follow these tips: