Surgeon General Helps Save Person Mid-Flight

May 17, 2018 -- When an unnamed passenger on a Delta flight to Jackson, Mississippi suffered a medical emergency on Wednesday, a doctor onboard was able to help.

That doctor happened to be U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Fox News reported.

"On my Delta flight to Jackson Mississippi (by way of Atlanta), and they asked if there was a Doctor on board to help with a medical emergency why yes-yes there was," Adams tweeted alongside a photo showing the Surgeon General on the flight.

The exact nature of the passenger's medical emergency wasn't revealed. According to local station WAPT, Adams was flying to Jackson to deliver a speech at the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Thursday, outlining Trump Administration efforts to curb the opioid epidemic.

Adams became U.S. Surgeon General in September of 2017, and was previously Indiana State Health Commissioner from 2014 to 2017.