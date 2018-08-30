'E-scooters': Zooming Can End in Scrapes, Breaks

Aug. 30, 2018 -- On a recent midweek afternoon, during Atlanta’s unforgiving rush hour, two boys zip down a sidewalk on a Lime-brand motorized electric scooter. The smaller of the two stands in front, his hands close to the center of the handlebars. The taller boy reaches around him to control the scooter’s hand accelerator and brake. Neither wears a helmet. They don’t appear old enough to meet the dockless scooter-share program’s requirement that riders be at least 18 years old.

In the last few months, scenes like this -- along with far more death-defying ones -- have become part of the urban landscape in Atlanta and dozens of other U.S. cities, including Seattle, Miami, New York City, San Antonio, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Following bicycle-share programs that have swept the nation, dockless scooter shares, including Lime, Bird and Spin, seemed to descend on many locales under the cover of night. The companies planted the battery-powered scooters, lined up and leaning on kickstands, outside parks, shopping centers, coffee shops, and other high-foot-traffic areas in city centers. Riders can unlock a scooter with an app -- after releasing the company of all liability for any injury they incur -- and complete the last mile of their commute from train station to office, gym or happy hour. When riders finish with a dockless scooter, they can park them almost anywhere, rather than check them back into a designated rack like a shared bike.

City dwellers woke up one morning to this mostly unregulated new mode of transportation they’d need to learn to navigate, or navigate around. In this brave new world of hop-on, hop-off shared personal vehicles, accidents are inevitable.

Since Birds landed in Atlanta, “We’ve seen a variety of injuries,” says Hany Atallah, a doctor and chief of emergency medicine at Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta’s most comprehensive trauma center. “From scrapes, bumps and bruises, upper extremity [arm] injuries caused by falling and trying to catch yourself, to serious head injuries with bleeding in the brain that get sent to ICU, and everything in between.”