Flooding One of Florence's Big Dangers

FRIDAY, Sept. 14, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- As Florence unleashes her full fury on the Carolinas, residents who stayed put need to know that flooding will be even more dangerous than the high winds of this hurricane.

Making landfall near Wrightsville Beach, N.C., around 7 a.m. Friday, the category 1 hurricane was pounding the historic town of New Bern, which sits just to the north of the city of Wilmington. Already, more than 100 emergency calls for water rescue have been placed, with people trapped in their homes and cars, according to CNN.

Florence's winds have weakened slightly, dropping to between 90 and 100 miles per hour, but weather experts stress that the slow-moving storm will likely dump catastrophic amounts of rain on coastal and inland areas in the coming days.

"Floodwater places virtually all people at risk for drowning, even experienced swimmers," said Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

"Fast-moving water can be lethal, and even shallow-appearing water can be deadly for toddlers and small children," he warned.

"The storm surge is the most dangerous time after the hurricane, especially if you live near the ocean, lakes or streams, since they can rapidly overflow and lead to drowning," Glatter added.

Staying off the roads is critical to avoid being swept away in fast-moving flood waters, as it's possible for your car engine to stall out, he explained.

"Never drive into a standing pool of water on a road after a hurricane, as the water may rise rapidly, and trap you in your vehicle," he added.

Even after the waters recede, they can harbor bacteria and viruses, not to mention dangerous chemicals, Glatter said. Water-borne diseases -- including cholera, typhoid fever, hepatitis A and leptospirosis -- can spread rapidly in untreated water.

That means you can be infected after washing, drinking or bathing in contaminated water, or by eating infected food. It's essential to boil all water for bathing, brushing your teeth or drinking after a flood, Glatter said. Bottled water remains the safest water source in this setting.