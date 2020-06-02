Medical 'Yarn' Is Made From Human Skin

"Yarn" made from human skin that could be used in a number of medical procedures, including stitching up surgical incisions and repairing organs, scientists say.

The string-like "human textile" is developed from skin cells and would have the ability to "truly integrate into the host's body," according to the researchers at the University of Bordeaux in France, CNN reported.

"This novel strategy holds the promise of a next generation of medical textiles that will be mechanically strong without any foreign scaffolding," they reported in the journal Acta Biomaterialia.

"This material can be used as a simple suture to close a wound or can be assembled into fully biological, human" tissue, they noted.

The researchers said that unlike synthetic material currently used in most surgeries, this yarn wouldn't pose any risk of causing a reaction in patients' bodies, CNN reported.