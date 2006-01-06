March 2, 2022 -- If you’re one of many who have binged the Amazon Prime series Reacher recently -- or read the bestselling books by Lee Child -- you’ve enjoyed lethal weapon Army veteran Jack Reacher delivering his share of wish-fulfillment vengeance in satisfying ways. Even though the character is 6’5” tall and essentially a slab of muscle (convincingly played by real-life slab of muscle Alan Ritchson), Reacher does indeed bleed.

Of course, Hollywood has a long history of its leading men and women being punched, kicked, stabbed, and shot without any of it slowing them down. (Here, we must pay particular tribute to the courageous Black Knight of Monty Python and the Holy Grail.) Jack Reacher is no different.

We thought it would be interesting to ask some emergency room doctors to compare “Reacher time” versus real-life time for treatment and healing of Reacher’s most notable injuries -- and how us non-Reacher mortals can help ourselves heal faster from our own mishaps. The answers kick some butt of their own.