Hundreds Sickened From Del Monte Vegetable Trays

July 10, 2018 -- An outbreak of an intestinal infection called cyclosporiasis that's sickened hundreds of people in four states has been linked to Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable trays, U.S. health officials say.

This type of infection is caused by a single-celled parasite called Cyclospora cayetanensis.

As of July 5, 212 cases had been confirmed in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin. Seven people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak was most likely caused by pre-packaged Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip, officials said.

On June 15, Del Monte recalled 6 oz., 12 oz. and 28 oz. packages of the vegetable trays, which came in clear, plastic clamshell containers and were sold at Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Demond's, Sentry, Potash, Meehan's, Country Market, FoodMax Supermarket, and Peapod.

The recalled products have a "Best If Enjoyed By" date of June 17, 2018. Consumers should throw the products away, officials said.