Salmonella Tied to Turkey Sickens 164 in 35 States

Nov. 8, 2018 -- According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of illnesses in a salmonella outbreak linked with raw turkey products now stands at 164 people across 35 states.

That's 74 more cases than at the last update on July 19, 2018, the agency said Thursday.

Sixty-three people have been hospitalized, and one death was reported in California. Illnesses in the outbreak began between Nov. 20, 2017 and Oct. 20, 2018.

The outbreak strain of salmonella has been found in various raw turkey products, including ground turkey, turkey patties, as well as in turkey pet food and live turkeys, indicating it might be widespread in the turkey industry, the CDC said.

A single, common supplier of raw turkey products or of live turkeys has not been identified in connection with the outbreak.

The investigation is ongoing, the CDC said.

The agency said it is not advising consumers to avoid eating properly cooked turkey products, or for retailers to stop selling raw turkey products.

The CDC reminded consumes to always handle raw turkey carefully and cook it thoroughly (internal temperature of 165 degrees F) to prevent food poisoning.

Most people recover from salmonella infection within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and be more severe.