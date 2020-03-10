Cap'n Crunch Cereal Recalled For Salmonella Scare

Nov. 20, 2018 -- A small number of boxes of Cap'n Crunch's Peanut Butter Crunch are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination, Quaker Oats says.

The recall is for 21 boxes bought after Nov. 5 at Super Target Stores in Omaha and Lincoln. Neb., and in Wichita, Kansas, and at P-Fresh stores in St. Louis and Blue Springs, Missouri.

The 17.1 ounce boxes have the UPC code 0 30000 6211 1 and Best Before Dates of JUL 30 19 or JUL 31 19.

No illnesses related to the products have been reported, according to the company.

The recalled cereal should be thrown away or returned to the store for a refund. For more information, consumers can call 1-800-234-6281.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. In healthy people, salmonella typically causes fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.