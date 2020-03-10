Jimmy Dean Sausages Recalled Over Metal Pieces

Dec. 11, 2018 -- More than 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausages have been recalled over concerns they may contain pieces of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 29,028 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage links are included in the recall. While no injuries have been reported, a distributor in Tennessee reported five consumers had complained they found metal pieces in sausages, the USDA says.

The USDA has not released a list of stores where the sausages were sold.

The products were made and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018, by CTI Foods LLC of Owingsville, KY, and include:

23.4-ounce pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE Links Made with Pork & Turkey” with a “use by” date of Jan. 31, 2019. Each product features the code A6382168 and a time stamp between 11:58 and 01:49.

Each package also has an establishment number “EST. 19085” on the back.

If you have any of the recalled sausages in your freezer, do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to the store.

Consumers can contact Jimmy Dean at 855-382-3101.