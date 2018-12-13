Del Monte Corn Recalled for Possible Contamination

Dec. 13, 2018 -- Del Monte Foods Inc. has recalled nearly 65,000 cases of its Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers because it was not thoroughly sterilized and could be contaminated.

The FDA says the under-processing “could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens,” which could lead to life-threatening illness.

There have been no reports of people getting sick from the recalled corn.

The recalled products coming 15.25-ounce cans with the UPC number 24000 02770 and the following “best if used by” dates:

Aug. 14, 2021

Aug. 15, 2021

Aug. 16, 2021

Sept. 3, 2021

Sept. 4, 2021

Sept. 5, 2021

Sept. 6, 2021

Sept. 22, 2021

Sept. 23, 2021

The cans were distributed to stores in 12 countries and these states: Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

If you have these cans in your pantry, you should return them to the store for a refund or exchange. If you have questions, call 800-779-7035 or visit www.delmontefoods.com.