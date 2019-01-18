Perdue Chicken Nuggets Recalled For Wood Particles

Jan. 18, 2019 -- Georgia-based Perdue Foods has recalled nearly 70,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with pieces of wood.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Thursday that the ready-to-eat nuggets were produced on Oct. 25, 2018, and include 22-ounce plastic bags of frozen “PERDUE SimplySmart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN NUGGETES GLUTEN FREE” with a best-by date of Oct. 25, 2019, and UPC bar code 72745-80656 on the label.

The nuggets were shipped to stores nationwide. The problem was discovered when Perdue received three complaints from consumers that wood was in the bag. A complaint was also made to the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

There have been no confirmed cases of adverse reactions from someone who has eaten the nuggets.