Johnsonville Sausages May Have Rubber Inside

Jan. 22, 2019 -- The makers of popular Johnsonville sausages have recalled nearly 50,000 pounds of raw pork patties after reports that they may be contaminated with black rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says.

The products were shipped to major retailers nationwide. The frozen patties were produced on Sept. 27, Oct. 17, and Oct. 18. They include:

24-ounce (1.5-pound) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 7/24/2019” on the label.

24-ounce (1.5-pound) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/13/2019” on the label.

24-ounce (1.5-pound) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/14/2019” on the label.

Each carton has “34225” printed on the end under the “Best Flavor By” date.

Johnsonville received complaints from three costumers about the rubber pieces. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says to throw the sausages away or return them to the store where they were bought.