Perdue Recalls Almost 32,000 Pounds of Chicken

June 3, 2019 -- Poultry giant Perdue is recalling 31,702 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken, the company announced Friday.
The recall follows customer complaints that the fully cooked chicken products contained pieces of bone, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The recalled products, which were sold by retailers nationwide, include:
- 11.2 oz. plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.
- 12 oz. plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS WHOLE GRAIN" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.
- 12 oz. plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS WHOLE GRAIN" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.
- 10-lb. bulk boxes of "Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat" with Case Code 22143 on the label.
- 10-lb. bulk boxes of "Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat" with Case Code 77265 on the label.