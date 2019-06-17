Ragu Sauces Recalled for Possible Contamination

June 17, 2019 -- The maker of the Ragu line of pasta sauces has recalled jars of the popular sauces over fears they may contain pieces of plastic.

Mizkan America Inc. announced the recall but said there have been no reports of injuries or complaints from consumers. The company shipped the sauces to retailers nationwide.

Check your pantry for Ragu jars. The affected ones are:

Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 ounces; cap code and “best use by” date: JUN0620YU2.

Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 ounces; cap code and “best use by” date: JUN0520YU2.

Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 ounces; cap code and “best use by” date: JUN0620YU2.

Ragu Old World Style Traditional, 66 ounces; cap code and “best use by” date: JUN0420YU2.

Ragu Old World Style Meat, 66 ounces; cap code and “best use by” date: JUN0520YU2.

The affected products were produced June 4-8. If you bought one of them, the company urges you to contact its customer service team at 800-328-7248. The company says it will give you a coupon for a free replacement.