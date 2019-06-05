Frozen Avocado Recalled On LIsteria Fears

WEDNESDAY, June 19, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Although no illnesses have yet been reported, the makers of Signature Select Avocado Chunks are issuing a product recall due to possible contamination with the listeria germ.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Nature's Touch Frozen Foods said the recall is "based on strict precautionary measures after the company was informed by the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] that a routine sampling program found a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in one sample bag of the Product."

The recall involves 12-ounce bags of frozen Signature Select Avocado Chunks with a "Best Before" date of Oct 11, 2020 on the back of the package, and UPC number 2113009412 also on the back of the package, the company said.

Infection with the Listeria monocytogenes bacterium can be serious, especially for infants and small children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

"Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the company noted.

Consumers may have purchased the recalled avocado at any one of a number of supermarket chains, including Albertsons, Safeway, Safeway Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Lucky, Pak N Save, Pavilions or Vons, the company said.

States affected include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming, Texas and Utah.

"Consumers who have purchased the product should discard or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund," Nature's Touch said.

For more information, contact the company at 1-877-850-2664, Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, or by email at: [email protected]