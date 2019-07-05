Dog Treats Linked to Salmonella

July 5, 2019 -- Forty-five people in 13 states have been diagnosed with salmonella-related illnesses after coming in contact with pig ear dog treats.

While the FDA and CDC are still investigating, Pet Supplies Plus has recalled its bulk pig ear product, Pig Ear Treats. The CDC says it has not confirmed that any of the people who have become sick bought pig ear treats at Pet Supplies Plus, although 12 people have been hospitalized.

Bulk pig ears were shipped to Pet Supplies Plus stores in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The treats were stocked in open bins. Prepackaged branded pig ears are not part of the recall.

Salmonella can sicken animals that eat the products, and humans are at risk, too, if they touch them, especially if they don’t wash their hands afterward.

Salmonella can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, stomach cramping, and fever. In more serious, yet rare cases, salmonella can cause blood infections, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract infections.

Pets with salmonella infections may be sluggish and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

Pet Supplies Plus says Michigan health officials discovered the problem. “We have pulled bulk pig ear product from the shelves at all of our stores and have stopped shipping bulk pig ears from our distribution center. We are working with the FDA as they continue their investigation as to what caused the reported salmonella-related illnesses,” the company says in a statement.