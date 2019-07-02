Listeria Fears Prompt Target, Fresh Market Recalls

July 22, 2019 -- Archer Farms-brand egg salad, Archer Farms-brand deviled egg sandwiches and Fresket-brand egg salad, tuna salad and Thai lobster salad have been recalled across the United States due to possible listeria contamination, Elevations Foods has announced.

The recall is for the following products made on June 18, 2019.

Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad in a 12-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042A, Use By 12AUG2019, UPC 085239018682. Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002. Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich on Multigrain, UPC 498780203566.

Fresket Egg Salad in a 32-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042, Use By 12AUG2019A. Fresket Tuna Salad in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906054, Use By 02AUG2019A . Fresket Thai Lobster Salad in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906041, Use By 02AUG2019A.

Consumers with the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, and can call 866-761-9566 for more information, the company said.

Listeria infection can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, and can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

In healthy people, listeria infection can cause short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.