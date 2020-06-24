Cyclospora Outbreak Linked to Bagged Salad Mixes

June 24, 2020 -- An outbreak of cyclospora infections in the U.S. Midwest appears to be linked to bagged salad mixes, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

There have been 122 cases in seven states -- Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin -- and 19 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

An investigation suggests that bagged salad mixes containing carrots, red cabbage, and iceberg lettuce sold at ALDI, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco stores in the Midwest are a likely source of the outbreak, according to the CDC.

The stores have recalled the products.