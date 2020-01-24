Pilgrim's Pride Chicken Nuggets Recalled

About 59,800 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken nuggets have been recalled by Pilgrim's Pride because they may contain rubber material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Monday.

The recall is for 4-lb. plastic bag packages of Pilgrim's Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Nuggets, with a Best-By date of 06 MAY 2021 and lot code of 0127 printed on retail packages. Product cases have lot codes 0127105009, 0127105010, 0127105011, 0127105012, 0127105013, 0127105014, 0127105015, or 0127105016 printed on the box.

The products, which were shipped to stores in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon and Texas, have the establishment number "P-20728" printed on individual retail packages as well as product cases.

No confirmed reports of injuries associated with the recalled chicken nuggets have been reported, according to FSIS.