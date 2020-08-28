Salmonella in Peaches Has Sickened 78 in 12 States

Aug. 28, 2020 -- A salmonella outbreak linked to recalled peaches from Prima Wawona and Wawona Packing Co. LLC has now sickened 78 people in 12 states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update Thursday.

It said that 23 people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

Prima Wawona has expanded its recall to include bulk/loose peaches sold until Aug. 3. Previously, the company recalled peaches sold in bags.

Several other companies have recalled Prima Wawona peaches or food made with them, including Aldi, Food Lion, Hannaford, Kroger, and affiliated retailers Target, Walmart and Wegmans.

Russ David Wholesale recalled peach salsa and gift baskets made with recalled Prima Wawona peaches. The recalled peach salsa was sold under three brand names and labeled as "Perfectly Peach Salsa."

Consumers and others should not eat, serve, or sell recalled peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Co. LLC, or food made with these peaches, the CDC said.

If you have loose peaches and don't know where they're from, throw them out, the agency advised.

The investigation into the outbreak is continuing, the CDC said.