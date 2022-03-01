March 1, 2022

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded its recall of Abbott baby formula after a second infant became sick with a bacterial infection and died after consuming formula.

The newest recall is for Similac PM 60/40 formula, a specialty formula for infants who need lowered mineral intake, the FDA said in a Monday news release. It comes from the same Sturgis, MI., factory where other recalled formulas were made, the FDA said.

In the latest case, the baby who consumed Similac PM 60/40 formula became infected with Cronobactersakazakii and died, the FDA said, noting that the infection “may have been a contributing cause of death for this patient.” Details about the location and date of the death were not released.

“At this time, Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case) are the only type and lots of this specialty formula being recalled,” the FDA said.

​​“This case is under investigation, and at this time the cause of the infant’s Cronobacter sakazakii infection has not been determined,” Abbott said on its website. “We want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family.”