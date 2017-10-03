Recall: Ground Turkey at Publix, Aldi, Weis

Oct. 3, 2017 -- A North Carolina company is recalling 38,475 pounds of ground turkey that may be contaminated with metal shavings, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Prestage Inc., a supplier for Publix, Aldi, and Weis supermarkets, produced the ground turkey on Sept. 25 and 26.

FSIS says it heard about the problem on Sept. 27, when someone at one of the stores noticed metal shavings in a package of ground turkey and told the agency. It has not received any reports of illness or injury related to the recall.

Products in the recall include:

1.3-pound white plastic foam trays, with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey breast with natural flavorings,” with ink jet printing on the side of the trays displaying the first four digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.3-pound white plastic foam trays, with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey with natural flavorings,” with ink jet labeling on the side of the trays displaying the first four digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.2-pound white plastic foam trays, with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring,” with ink jet labeling on the side of the trays displaying the first four digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.0-pound white plastic foam trays, with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast,” with ink jet labeling on the side of the trays displaying the first four digits of 7268 and 7269.

The products in the recall have the establishment number “P-22000” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection. The producer shipped the meat to distribution centers in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

Consumers who bought the products should throw them away or return them.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative, 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free Department of Agriculture Meat and Poultry Hotline -- 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) -- is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.