Recall: Store Brands of Frozen Sweet Corn

Nov. 17, 2017 -- Giant Food Stores, Martin’s Food Markets, and the Stop & Shop Supermarket Company are recalling store brands of frozen whole kernel sweet corn due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon disease that can be fatal. It can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, and nausea, the FDA says.



Healthy people rarely get listeriosis, the FDA says, but it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths. It can also cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly, and people who have HIV or who are getting chemotherapy.

The following products have been recalled:

16-ounce Stop & Shop Brand Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn, with UPC No. 68826700676 and a Best By Date of October 2019

16-ounce Giant/Martin’s Brand Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn, with UPC No. 68826700676 and a Best By Date of October 2019

16-ounce Giant Brand Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn, with UPC No. 68826700676 and a Best By Date of October 2019

Customers should throw away any unused portions and bring their receipt to the store for a refund.



For more information, call Bonduelle at 877-990-2662; call Giant/Martin’s at 888-814-4268; Giant at 888-469-4426; or Stop & Shop at 800-767-7772. Customers can also visit the Giant or Martin’s or Stop & Shop websites.