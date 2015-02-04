Insurance Hurdles Burden Doctors, Harm Patients

MONDAY, March 19, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The scenario may sound familiar: Your doctor sends your prescription electronically to the pharmacy, and you go to pick it up. Only you can't, because the insurance company requires "prior authorization" for that particular medication.

Now you're caught in the middle, as your insurance company requests paperwork from your doctor to defend the need for that prescription. But new research suggests that process may be more than just annoying.

A survey of 1,000 practicing physicians by the American Medical Association (AMA) found that doctors believe these prior authorizations affect clinical outcomes for 9 of 10 patients.

In addition, 92 percent of doctors said prior authorizations have led to delays in patient care.

"The issue of prior authorizations is getting worse, and the burden in terms of time consumption on paperwork has grown. And that's time I'm not getting to spend with patients," said Dr. Jack Resneck Jr., chair-elect of the AMA.

"There was a time when I expected a prior authorization request for some things I was ordering, like for very expensive or unusual medications. But the request for prior authorizations has grown exponentially, and a fair number I write now are for generic medications that never required a prior authorization in the past," he said.

Resneck said most requests are ultimately approved, but not without recurring paperwork and multiple phone calls. And this delays patient care.

The survey found that nearly two-thirds of patients experienced a delay of at least one business day, while almost one-third had to wait at least three business days.

The delay can sometimes prompt almost 8 in 10 patients to abandon their prescribed course of treatment, the AMA survey found.

This isn't the first time the AMA or others have raised this issue. In fact, the AMA and other health care groups have been working with the trade association America's Health Insurance Plans to improve the prior authorization process.

"Prior authorization is an important and valuable tool to protect patients by ensuring a prescribed therapy is safe and effective for the patient's condition and is a covered benefit," said Cathryn Donaldson, director of communications for America's Health Insurance Plans.