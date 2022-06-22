What Will the Inflation Reduction Act Do for Your Healthcare?

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on August 12 affects the healthcare of millions of Americans. Provisions will change how certain drug prices get determined, limit out-of-pocket costs for older Americans, and could help ensure continued coverage for Medicaid beneficiaries when the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends.

Several provisions of the bill affect Medicare, but beneficiaries who take expensive prescription drugs are likely to feel the biggest impacts. Adults who depend on the American Rescue Plan's expanded subsidies to afford individual coverage will also experience significant benefits. The bill doesn’t expand eligibility for subsidized individual coverage, so adults who don’t already qualify for reduced-price plans through state or federal marketplaces won’t be affected.

Still, for many Americans, the IRA could meaningfully improve their ability to afford the care they need. "Half of people report difficulty paying for their healthcare or having to make difficult decisions about paying for basic necessities versus prescription drugs or co-payments. That's where this bill makes some incremental advances that are potentially quite important," said Dr. Atul Grover, Executive Director of the Research and Action Institute at the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Here's a breakdown of what the bill does for Medicare beneficiaries, adults who purchase private insurance coverage, and Medicaid enrollees.