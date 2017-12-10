Trump Signs Order Some Say Will Strangle Obamacare

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Oct. 12, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that allows small businesses to band together and buy health insurance that flouts Affordable Care Act (ACA) regulations.

Trump said the move will promote health care choice and competition.

"You'll get such low prices for such great care," he said just prior to signing, CBS News reported.

But opponents say the order will undermine coverage offered to millions enrolled in the ACA, also known as Obamacare, by drawing younger, healthier enrollees into skimpy, cheaper plans.

Trump's signature to the new executive order comes less than three weeks before the Nov. 1 start to the open-enrollment sign-up season for Obamacare. It's unclear whether any new rule changes could be ready for implementation within that time frame.

"If there's a lot of hoopla around new options that may be available soon, it could be one more thing that discourages enrollment [in the ACA]," Larry Levitt, Kaiser Family Foundation's senior vice president, told the Washington Post.

The President's directive expands cross-state access to association health plans, which allow small businesses and trade groups to partner up and purchase health insurance. Employers also get wider leeway in using pre-tax dollars to cover workers' health expenses, avoiding rules imposed by the ACA.

Under the new rules, association health plans will also be exempt from certain ACA rules, such as requirements that they cover standard benefits like prescription drug coverage. They also could be subject to limits on annual and lifetime costs, and people with pre-existing conditions could be charged more for their coverage.

The Trump administration rule also eliminates restrictions on short-term health insurance plans, which offer limited benefits and are intended as a stopgap between jobs.

Under the Obama administration, such short-term plans could not last more than three months, but Trump plans to extend that duration to nearly a year.

Critics of the White House's latest move against the ACA include state insurance commissioners, health care policy experts, and many within the health-insurance industry.