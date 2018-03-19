Medicare to Require Hospitals Post Prices Online

U.S. hospitals will have to post their standard prices online and make it easier for patients to access their electronic medical records, Medicare officials said Tuesday.

Currently, hospitals must make their prices public, but the new rule requires the information to be posted online in a format that can be easily processed by computers, the Associated Press reported.

However, hospitals' standard prices aren't what insurers and government programs pay, so it's unclear how useful consumers will find the online pricing information.

Many health care providers already give patients access to their electronic medical records, but hospitals' Medicare payments will be partly based on how easy they make it for patients to get those records. That requirement begins in 2021, the AP reported.

Also on Tuesday, it was announced that Medicare is launching a review of how it will pay for an expensive new type of immunotherapy for cancer. CAR-T, a gene therapy that boosts the immune system to attack cancer, can cost more than $370,000 per patient.