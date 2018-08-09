NYU to Offer Free Tuition to All Med Students

Aug. 20, 2018 -- The New York University School of Medicine says it will offer free tuition to all current and future students regardless of need or merit, making it the largest and highest-ranked medical school to make such an offer.

NYU officials said they made the decision in the hopes of attracting a more diverse group of students who will no longer have to fear that medical school is out of reach because they would owe a mountain of debt from student loans. The debt load has also pushed some graduates away from less lucrative fields -- such as primary care, obstetrics, and gynecology -- toward higher-paying specialties.

"This decision recognizes a moral imperative that must be addressed, as institutions place an increasing debt burden on young people who aspire to become physicians," Robert I. Grossman, MD, the Saul J. Farber dean and CEO of NYU Langone Health, says in a statement.

"We believe that with our tuition-free initiative, we have taken a necessary, rational step that addresses a critical need to train the most talented physicians, unencumbered by crushing debt," he says. "We hope that many other academic medical centers will soon choose to join us on this path."

Debt is not the only thing that influences whether someone applies to medical school or, ultimately, what specialty they choose, but it is something NYU can control, says Rafael Rivera, MD, associate dean for admissions and financial aid. "Even anticipated debt loads can add to the anxiety a medical student feels throughout their training," he says.

Julie Fresne, senior director of student financial services and debt management at the Association of American Medical Colleges, said she thinks the tuition-free offer will entice more students to apply who otherwise would not have. Students who take the Medical College Admission Test and then do not go on to apply to a school cite lack of academics and cost as the two biggest reasons, Fresne tells Medscape Medical News.

Often, those who are discouraged because of cost are those from historically underrepresented backgrounds in medicine and tend to come from lower social and economic circumstances, she says.